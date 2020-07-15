IMD issues alert for some parts in Maharashtra, predicts heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane

Mumbai: Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to lash over Konkan, including Mumbai and Thane on Wednesday (July 15, 2020) the IMD predicted. Radar, satellite images show intense cloud activity over the Konkan coast and it is likely that rain showers measuring (more than 200mm) is likely over Mumbai and Thane.

The India Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts of Maharashtra as heavy rains are expected in these areas. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue till Thursday. For July 15, the IMD has issued an orange alert with a forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ for Raigad and Ratnagiri.

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall in these parts for the next two days.

In Mumbai's Colaba area, 25 mm rain was recorded this morning. In Palghar, around 124 mm rain was recorded while in entire Maharashtra 6 mm to 184 mm rainfall has been recorded.

From July 1 to 14 (5.30 pm), Mumbai has recorded 812.5 mm rain, which is 96.6 per cent of the month’s average rainfall (840.7 mm), IMD released data in a bulletin.

Meanwhile, due to continuous rains some low-lying areas like Hindmata, Sion, Gandhi Market and Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Chowk in Wadala, parts of Dharavi, Wadala fire station, parts of Parel, Chembur, and Kurla, Andheri subway, reported waterlogging.