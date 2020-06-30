IMD issues rain, lightning alert for six Bihar districts

Patna: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (June 30) issued an alert predicting rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in at least five districts of Bihar.

According to the weather forecast agency, light to medium-intensity rain can lash for at least 2-3 hours and affect parts of at least six districts in the state on Tuesday.

According to the IMD, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Khagadiya, Sheikhpura and Muzaffarpur districts districts are likely to receive rains today.

Speaking of lightning strikes in Bihar in the last few days, at least 93 people have so far died in the state this year. Several others were injured and widespread damage has occured to properties across the state due to lightning strikes.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.