हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar

IMD issues rain, lightning alert for six Bihar districts

According to the weather forecast agency, light to medium-intensity rain can lash for at least 2-3 hours and affect parts of at least six districts in the state on Tuesday. 

IMD issues rain, lightning alert for six Bihar districts
PTI photo

Patna: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (June 30) issued an alert predicting rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning in at least five districts of Bihar. 

According to the weather forecast agency, light to medium-intensity rain can lash for at least 2-3 hours and affect parts of at least six districts in the state on Tuesday. 

According to the IMD, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Khagadiya, Sheikhpura and Muzaffarpur districts districts are likely to receive rains today. 

Speaking of lightning strikes in Bihar in the last few days, at least 93 people have so far died in the state this year. Several others were injured and widespread damage has occured to properties across the state due to lightning strikes.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has announced Rs 4 lakh each for the families of the deceased and also urged citizens to follow safety norms during bad weather conditions issued by the disaster management department.

Tags:
BiharBihar LightningBihar weatherBegusaraiLakhisaraiKhagadiya
Next
Story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi address live: We have to pay serious attention to COVID-19 containment zones, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M43S

PM's speech important for the country today, people must connect with the address: Home Minister Amit Shah