IMD issues wraning of cyclone 'Bulbul' over Bay of Bengal

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued warning in a forecast informing about the intensifying depression created in the north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal during early hours on Tuesday, November 5. The cyclone, which is likely to be formed, will be named as 'Bulbul'.

''The depression is moving westward towards east-central & adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, which is about 200 km west-northwest of Maya Bandar (Andaman Islands) and about 920 km south-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 1000 km south-southeast of Sagar islands (West Bengal) and 990 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangla Desh),'' said the IMD statement, on Tuesday.

Informing of the current situation in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, IMD that, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is prevailing over Andaman Islands, north Andaman Sea and adjoining areas southeast & east-central Bay of Bengal.

IMD also warned that the depression is likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The cyclone 'Bulbul' is likely to move west-northwestwards initially and then north-northwestwards, towards West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

This is another cyclone reported in a week following the warning issued about the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Maha' raging over the Arabian Sea.