IMD predicts cold wave for Punjab, Haryana and Odisha, hailstorm in northeast

New Delhi: Punjab, Haryana, Odisha and northeast Rajasthan are likely to be battered by cold wave today, predicted India Meteorological Department on Sunday.

Due to the effect of the northwesterly winds over northwest India, cold wave conditions are likely to continue over Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of Rajasthan during the next 24 hours and over Odisha in the next 48 hours, said the weather agency in a press release.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region — Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, after February 11.

Thunderstorms accompanied by hail and lightning is very likely over coastal Andhra, Telangana, Odisha and northeastern states in the next 24 hours.

The strong winds (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) are likely over the coastal plains in eastern Tamil Nadu and Gulf of Mannar.

Meanwhile, the fog has engulfed Delhi and national capital region with the minimum and maximum temperatures ranging from 7 degrees Celsius to 22 degrees Celsius. A Delhi-bound flight from Raipur was diverted to Nagpur due to fog with a visibility of around 900 metres.