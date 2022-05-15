Thiruvananthapuram: Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in various districts of Kerala on Sunday in view of the extremely heavy rainfall predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the State. Upon the request of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA), the NDRF teams were deployed in five districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. NDRF said the teams are self-contained and equipped with flood rescue equipment, collapsed structure search and rescue equipment, communication equipment and PPE kits. It said the control room at Arakkonam was closely monitoring the situation round the clock.

As rains continue to lash days ahead of the expected onset of Southwest monsoon, the IMD on Sunday issued a red alert in the five districts for Sunday and Monday indicating extremely heavy rainfall.

IMD issued a red alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts. Red alert has been issued in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts for Monday. Except Kasaragod, other districts in the State have an orange alert already.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

With the red alert being issued in more districts today, the State government and the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) have asked people to stay away from rivers and other water bodies.

The SDMA have asked people to also not travel to hilly regions unless it's an emergency and to avoid night travel until the rain subsides.

The IMD had predicted that the Southwest monsoon, which is also known as Edavapathy in the State, is likely to bring its first showers to Kerala by May 27, five days earlier than the normal onset date.

Since it was raining in the southern part for the past few days, the district administrations have issued warnings to people staying in low-lying areas, on the banks of the rivers and hilly regions to remain vigilant.

