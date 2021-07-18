हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IMD weather

IMD predicts heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh for next 3-4 days, issues landslide warning

The weather department said that expected weather conditions may trigger landslides on national and state highways, inundations in low-lying areas, high discharge in-stream and nullahs and communication channels.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India meteorological department (IMD) on Saturday (July 17, 2021) issued a warning for landslides in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall predicted in the next three-four days. The meteorological department in Shimla stated that as per the latest weather conditions and interpretations of different global and regional models, rainfall activity is very likely to increase around Saturday for the next three-four days with moderate to heavy rainfall in the lower and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh.

The weather department further added that expected weather conditions may trigger landslides on national and state highways, inundations in low-lying areas, high discharge in-stream and nullahs, besides disruption of traffic and other electrical and communication channels.

IMD also urged the state government authorities to take adequate safety measures during this period. 

Rainfall was recorded at isolated places over the state during the day, the weather department said. Shahpur received 35 mm rain, Malan 29 mn, Guler and Barthin 12 mm each, and Pidana, Dalhousie and Tisso 10 mm each, the Met centre said. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 38.2 degrees Celsius, and the lowest in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 14.8 degrees Celsius.

