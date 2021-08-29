IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, issues alerts

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) notified heavy showers for Madhya Pradesh and Kerala on Sunday (August 29). Heavy rainfall is likely to hit five districts of Madhya Pradesh, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert.

The weather department has predicted heavy rains in isolated places in MP including Vidisha, Sagar, Betul, Chhindwara and Balaghat district. For Bhopal, Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Hoshangabad, Sagar and Chambal divisions, the weather department said thunderstorm accompanied by lightning can be expected.

"A monsoon trough passing through Gwalior and Sidhi districts in the state is causing rain. Monsoon activity is expected to continue over the next week. With this, MP is in for a third wet spell in August," PTI quoted IMD Bhopal's senior meteorologist PK Saha as saying.

The forecast is applicable till Monday morning, the official added. As per the IMD data, Ambah in Morena district recorded highest rainfall of 33 millimetres in west MP, and Bichhai in Mandla district received the highest rainfall of 39.4 mm in east MP in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, IMD issued an orange alert for Sunday in nine districts and a yellow alert for the rest as incessant rains lashed Kerala. The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts. The weather department has also cautioned the fishermen from venturing into the sea till August 30.

"Strong wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph gusting to 60 Kmph is likely over the South-west and West central Arabian sea. Fishermen are advised NOT TO venture into these sea areas,” the IMD warned.

Heavy showers were recorded at Vaikom in Kottayam district where 10 cm rain was logged, followed by Kakkayam in Kozhikode district and Vellarikkundu in Kasaragod district with eight cm each, as per PTI report.

(With PTI inputs)

