हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rainfall alert

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal this week

Odisha and West Bengal to witness heavy rainfalls on September 18 and 19. 

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha and West Bengal this week
Image for representation

New Delhi: A fresh cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the north Bay of Bengal on September 17 and bring heavy rainfall over eastern India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

The IMD said north and central India are likely to witness intense rainfall activity till Thursday. "A cyclonic circulation (is) likely to develop over north Bay of Bengal on September 17. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards Odisha-West Bengal coast during the subsequent three days," the IMD said.

"Rainfall activity is likely to increase over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal with fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and isolated heavy falls over above areas on September 18-19," it added.

Earlier this week, a deep depression brought heavy rainfall over Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

The IMD added that intense spell of rainfall is likely over Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan and Gujarat till September 16 and decrease thereafter.

It added that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over northwest India (excluding Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh) during September 15-17.

Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand, west Uttar Pradesh on September 15, over Haryana on September 16, over west Rajasthan on September 17-18.

Isolated very heavy falls are also very likely over Uttarakhand and west Uttar Pradesh on September 16.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
rainfall alertBay of Bengalcyclone newsHeavy rains
Next
Story

First private train cargo arrives in Nepal from India

Must Watch

PT7M50S

DNA: Semi-conductor chip shortage puts big impact on the global automobile sector!