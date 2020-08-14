हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Weather

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, light rain in Delhi for next 2 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday (August 14).

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Mumbai, light rain in Delhi for next 2 hours
File image

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday (August 14).

India Meteorological Department forecast said, ''Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today.''

Meanwhile, the weather department also predicted light rainfall in adjoining areas during the next 2 hours.

Earlier on Wednesday IMD had issued a brown alert of heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for Raigad, Nashik and Pune.

Several areas of Delhi on Thursday also received heavy rainfall. However, as per the India Meteorological Department’s data, the national capital has recorded 72 percent less rainfall than normal in August so far which is the lowest in 10 years.

 

