Karnataka

IMD predicts heavy rainfall likely in several districts of Karnataka

Heavy rainfall is predicted during the next 24 hours at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka and at a few places over the north interior of the state, the IMD said on Sunday.

Representative Image

Bengaluru: Heavy rainfall is predicted during the next 24 hours at most places over coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka and at a few places over the north interior of the state, the IMD said on Sunday.

"Heavy rain very likely to occur during the next 24 hours at isolated places in Karnataka," the IMD said. The districts which are expected to receive heavy rainfall are Hassan, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapur, Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Ramanagara, Mysore, Mandya Tumkur, and Kolar.

Out of the 22 flood battered districts, the maximum deaths have occurred in Belagavi, where 15 people were killed. According to data, at least 14 people remain missing. Rescue teams deployed in the state have rescued over seven lakh people till now, the report stated.
 

Karnataka
