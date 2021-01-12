हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry for next 3 days

IMD also predicted severe cold wave conditions at some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry for next 3 days
Representational Image (IANS)

New Delhi: The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (January 12, 2021) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next 3 days.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Kerala, and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and a significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. It is because of the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. 

The IMD also said that due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal over most parts of Northwest India for the next 4-5 days which are very likely to cause severe cold day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days. 

Severe cold wave conditions at some parts are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days. 

"Ground Frost is also very likely in isolated pockets over south Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days," predicted IMD.

The latest weather bulletin also said that dense to very dense fog conditions at isolated places very likely over Northwest India during next 4 to 5 days.

