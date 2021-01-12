IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry for next 3 days

New Delhi: The National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (January 12, 2021) predicted heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry for the next 3 days.

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, Kerala, and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and a significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. It is because of the influence of the cyclonic circulation over Comorin area and neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels.

Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days and significant decrease in rainfall activity over these regions thereafter. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 12th & 13th and over Kerala & Mahe on 12th January, 2021. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2021

The IMD also said that due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal over most parts of Northwest India for the next 4-5 days which are very likely to cause severe cold day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 3 days.

Severe cold wave conditions at some parts are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days.

"Ground Frost is also very likely in isolated pockets over south Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and north Rajasthan during next 2 days," predicted IMD.

Cold Wave/Severe Cold Wave conditions at some parts also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and in isolated parts over UP, north MP and Rajasthan during next 3 days. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 12, 2021

The latest weather bulletin also said that dense to very dense fog conditions at isolated places very likely over Northwest India during next 4 to 5 days.

Live TV