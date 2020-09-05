IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm over eastern and southern India till September 8

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday predicted heavy rainfall over eastern and southern parts of India till September 8.

Heavy showers are likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Rayalaseema, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & Southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area and Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along & off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On September 6, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, South interior Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan & Goa, Coastal & North Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning very likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) very likely over Southwest & Southeast Arabian Sea and Maldives area and Squally weather with wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) along & off Kerala coast, Lakshadweep and Comorin area. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On September 7, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Southwest Arabian Sea and Squally weather with the wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) along & off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

On September 8, heavy rainfall likely at isolated places over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala & Mahe.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong Wind (speed reaching 45-55 kmph) likely over Southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.