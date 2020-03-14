IMD predicts heavy rains along with hailstorm for Delhi-NCR today

New Delhi: The wet weather conditions over the national capital is likely to continue on Saturday (March 14, 2020). Since Saturday morning, Delhi-NCR has witnessed heavy rains and according to the weather department, Delhi is likely to receive hailstorm along with thunderstorms and rains all through the day.

The minimum temperature in Delhi today was recorded at 14 degrees while the maximum temperature could reach up to 27 degrees. The maximum temperature could see a drop by 1 degree Celcius since Friday.

As per IMD, a cyclonic system lies over north Pakistan and adjoining Jammu and Kashmir region which is under the influence of the Western Disturbance and it could cause heavy rains and snowfall at Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh on March 14.