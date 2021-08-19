IMD predicts light to moderate intensity rain in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (August 19, 2021) said that the national capital and adjoining areas will receive light to moderate intensity rain.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Southeast, East, South Delhi and NCR (Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) Panipat, Roorkee and Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida during next 2 hours,” IMD tweeted.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the weather department has said that the Southwest Monsoon is set to revive in north India, after a gap of nearly two weeks, from August 19. Additionally, IMD has issued an orange alert for moderate rain in the capital on Saturday, with the revival of the monsoon in northwest India.

The weather experts said good rainfall in the last 10 days of the month is expected to cover the precipitation deficit in the national capital.

