IMD predicts light to moderate rains with thunder-showers in Goa

IMD had said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Saturday. The weather forecast agency has further predicted heavy downpour at few places in central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka.

Representational Image

Panaji: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) here has predicted light to moderate thunderstorms at many places in the north and south Goa.

The IMD made the forecast at 4:30 pm for the next three hours."Light to moderate rain is very likely to be accompanied by lightning, thunder, and winds reaching a speed of 20 knots," said the IMD in a statement.

Earlier in the day, IMD had said that isolated places over Konkan and Goa are likely to receive heavy rainfall today. The weather forecast agency has further predicted heavy downpour at few places in central Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, and Karnataka.

The IMD has advised the fishermen not to venture into these areas for the next few days.

