IMD predicts rainfall in several parts of country including Delhi

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall in several parts of the country, which is gearing up to celebrate Holi on Tuesday. Some places may also witness snowfall/heavy snowfall and thunderstorms.

As per the data provided by the IMD, isolated to scattered rainfall is expected over Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on 11th and 12th March while isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall is likely to occur over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on 12th March.

The national capital may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty wind on Wednesday and Thursday.

"Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan on 11th and 12th March," stated IMD in its weather forecast.