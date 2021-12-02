IMD predicts rainfall over parts of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana today

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday (December 2, 2021) morning predicted light rainfall over parts of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

“Light intensity rain is expected to occur over parts of Delhi; Farukhnagar, Haryana; Debai, Narora, Sahaswan, Atrauli, Aligarh in UP; Bharatpur & Mahandipur Balaji in Rajasthan during next 2 hours,” the weather department said.

The rainfall is likely to bring down pollution levels in Delhi and NCR region where residents are feeling uneasiness due to high levels of pollutants since the last week of October.

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the `very poor` category today, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi on Thursday morning was recorded at 312.

Additionally, IMD also issued a red alert for four districts in the state- Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur. The weather officials have predicted that on the morning of Cyclone Jawad landfall the wind is likely to reach 80-90 kmph.

Earlier, the weather department had predicted that several states will experience above-normal rainfall from December 2021 to February 2022.

"Our prediction for above-normal rainfall for December to February is for coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, inner Puducherry, and Kerala," said the Indian Meteorological Department.

"Below normal rainfall probability is predicted for North-West India, thus their average temp is expected to stay above normal," it added. "Punjab, Haryana, and west Rajasthan are expected to experience a normal average temperature," it added.

"It is difficult to tell the temperature as above or below normal of east and west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, east Rajasthan, and Gujarat, but the maximum temperature is expected to stay below normal," IMD said.

