IMD predicts rainfall, snowfall in these states this week - Check complete forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming days. The Meteorological (MeT) department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation prevails over the Strait of Malacca and adjoining south Andaman Sea, which will intensify over the region in the coming days.

Due to this, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to witness a wet and windy start to March.

“This system will move west-northwestwards and under its influence, a low-pressure system is likely to form during the next 48 hours. This low-pressure system will cause fairly widespread light to moderate intensity rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning with gusting winds over Andaman and Nicobar islands, south Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe during March 2 and 3,” the IMD’s latest forecast said.

Widespread rains likely in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Regional Centre of the IMD has predicted widespread rains across the state this week. Heavy rains are also expected in some parts of the state on Friday and Saturday.

The probability of rains is due to the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal that is likely to bring rains to the state.

Tamil Nadu is likely to experience below normal maximum temperature from March to May, the weatherman said. According to the IMD, the state will receive normal to above-normal rainfall during this period.

Light rain likely in Delhi at night

The national capital is likely to see a partly cloudy sky as the day progresses and light rain at night, the IMD said on Wednesday.

Under the influence of a Western Disturbance, rainfall is likely in west Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi-NCR and parts of west Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, it said. A fresh WD is very likely to influence northwest India from March 5, the weather office said.

Rajasthan likely to receive showers

Light rainfall is expected in parts of Rajasthan on Wednesday due to a new western disturbance, a meteorological department official said here. According to the department, there is a strong possibility of an induced circulation system forming over southwest Rajasthan on March 2 under the influence of the western disturbance.

Due to its effect, light rain is likely to occur in some parts of Bikaner, Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Churu, Nagaur, Sikar and Jhunjhunu districts, the official said.

Light rain, snow likely in J&K

The weather remained cloudy with isolated rain, snow in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday and the same conditions are likely to persist in the next 24 hours, as per the Met department.

"Generally cloudy weather with very light rain, snow is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours", an official said.

(With agency inputs)

