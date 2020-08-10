IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh and adjoining areas for next 2 hours

New Delhi: The India Metrological department on Monday (August 10) predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour.

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur.

On Sunday, IMD forecast indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday, according to the IMD.