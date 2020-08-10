हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh and adjoining areas for next 2 hours

The India Metrological department on Monday (August 10) predicted light to moderate intensity rain over in parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour.

IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR, Agra, Aligarh and adjoining areas for next 2 hours

New Delhi: The India Metrological department on Monday (August 10) predicted light to moderate intensity rain over parts of Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas of Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour.

The weather forecast said, ''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of  South Delhi, Central Delhi,  Agra, Tundla, Noida, Bhiwani, Panipat, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, Bharatpur, Narnaul and Karnal during next two hour.''

Earlier in the day, IMD predicted thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Agra, Yamunanagar and Saharanpur.

On Sunday, IMD forecast indicated that the southwest monsoon will become active again in the coastal areas of Maharashtra on August 10 and it has also predicted moderate to heavy rainfall for Delhi beginning Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall activity in the national capital is likely to continue over the next four days, till Wednesday, according to the IMD.

 

Tags:
IMDRainfallThunderstromDelhi RainfallAgraDelhi-NCRweather forecast
Next
Story

KSEEB Karnataka SSLC result 2020 today; how to check scores on karresults.nic.in
  • 22,15,074Confirmed
  • 44,386Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,96,70,853Confirmed
  • 7,27,759Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M35S

ISI plotting 'Tifin' terrorist attack, 1 person arrested