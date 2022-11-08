topStoriesenglish
IMD predicts 'very heavy rainfall' in Tamil Nadu, check full weather forecast

Tamil Nadu is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall during Nov 11 - Nov 12 while light showers are likely over Delhi during the next two days. 

New Delhi:  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (November 8) predicted isolated very heavy rainfall over  Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on November 11 and 12. The met department also forecasted light showers at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during Nov 8 - Nov10, 2022.

According to IMD, under the influence of Western disturbances in the Western Himalayan region, "Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Rayalaseema and south Andhra Pradesh on 11th & 12th November, 2022."

IMD also predicted strong winds over Tamilnadu- South Andhra Pradesh coasts on Nov 10 - Nov 11, 2022. "Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe and south Andhra Pradesh from 11th November," stated IMD.

Rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir

In the forecast met department also predicted light to moderate rainfall and snowfall over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during Nov 9 - 10, 2022.

Delhi weather update

IMD predicted isolated to scattered light rainfall/drizzle over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during November 08 -10 and over East Rajasthan on November 8 and over West Rajasthan on November 8 and Nov 9, 2022.

