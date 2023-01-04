IMD weather report: Delhi shivers on 'cold day', Uttarkashi receives season's first snowfall

New Delhi: While 'cold day' conditions gripped Delhi, the Himalayan temple of Gangotri and various other places in Uttarkashi received this season's first snowfall on Tuesday (January 3, 2023). In the national capital, the maximum temperature dropped five notches below normal at many places including Lodhi Road, Palam, Jafarpur, and Mayur Vihar with the India Metrological Department (IMD) predicting that cold wave conditions are very likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius -- a notch above normal, and the maximum temperature settled at 16.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of three degrees from normal.

"Due to fog and low cloud cover, severe cold day conditions were observed over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Cold day conditions were observed over some pockets of Delhi and isolated areas in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh," an IMD official said.

A 'cold day' is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius below normal and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A 'severe cold day' is when the maximum temperature is 6.5 degrees Celsius or more below normal.

Cold wave conditions to return to Delhi on weekend

As per the IMD, 'moderate' to 'dense' fog is predicted in Delhi for the next two days.

Cold wave conditions are also set to return on the weekend and the mercury may drop to 4 degrees Celsius.

Cold wave conditions are also likely to continue over northwest India during the next three days, the MeT department said, adding that some relief is expected thereafter.

Uttarkashi receives season's first snowfall

In Uttarkashi, the Himalayan temple of Gangotri and various other places received this season's first snowfall on Tuesday evening.

Gomukh, where the Ganga originates, Harshil, Nelang valley, Dharali, Mukhba, Upla Taknaur, and popular tourist spot Kyarkoti also received snowfall,

District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.

Icy cold winds swept lower altitude areas, he said.

Colder days ahead for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

IMD has predicted that cold day to severe cold day conditions in many pockets is very likely over Uttar Pradesh during the next five days and in isolated or some pockets over Punjab, and Haryana during the next three days.

The weather department has also said that cold day conditions will prevail in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh during the next 2-3 days.

i) Dense to very dense fog and cold day conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 4-5 days.

ii) Cold wave conditions very likely to continue over northwest India during next 3 days and decrease in intensity thereafter. pic.twitter.com/6Rlq10xy0m January 3, 2023

Due to light winds and high moisture near the surface over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some pockets during the night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh in the next 4-5 days and in isolated pockets over Rajasthan during next 48 hours, the IMD said.

As per the IMD, the dense fog is also likely to occur in isolated pockets over Bihar during the next five days, and over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh during the next three days.

Meanwhile, eastern states like West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura can also witness fog over the next two days.

"No significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over east India during the next two days and fall by 2-4 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days," the IMD said.

