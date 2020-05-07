Immunity Passport may decide course of politics and economy in future?

New Delhi: The world economies are interested to open and commence their operations but are wary of taking this step as they fear that the global fight against the novel coronavirus would fail.

In the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, scientists have suggested three remedies. The first, until a vaccine against coronavirus, is made, all the people should remain locked in their houses. The second solution is to allow only those who have developed immunity against COVID-19 to come out.

According to the third suggestion, the entire population of the country should be allowed be get infected at once, so that barring the elderly and sick people, the majority will have antibodies against the virus in their bodies and therefore, the possibility of their falling sick will be greatly reduced. This is being termed as Herd Immunity.

The governments, however, across the world are not in favour of keeping everyone locked at home nor are they in favour of allowing the infection to spread among the public at large. In the first situation, millions will die of hunger and poverty, and in the second situation, millions will die due to sickness or being elderly.

Many countries, therefore, are considering issuing Immunity Passport to those who have recovered from coronavirus, as they have the least possibility of falling ill again. In fact, once the virus enters your body, it fights against it in several stages taking one to two weeks.

In the first stage, symptoms of infection are not seen in many people and they are called asymptomatic. They have a virus in their body but they do not have associated symptoms. In the second phase, the body produces antibodies against the virus. These antibodies are a type of protein that fights against the virus.

Through an easy test, it can be ascertained whether anti-bodies are present against any infection in one's body. After this checkup, you can be issued an Immunity Passport. In the future, Visa will also be given to only those who will possess this Immunity Passport.

Currently, when you go to another country, you are given the different categories of Visa, but in future Visa may be given on the basis of antibodies present in your body for traveling abroad.

You may also need an Immunity Passport from the government if you want to return to work. It is called Risk Free Certificate in many countries. There are countries like Britain, America, Chile, Italy, and Germany that are thinking to issue Immunity Passport to their citizens.

Notably, you should know how these Health Passport or Health Certificate would be issued in the future for work. At present, there is no standard procedure but there is a strong possibility of it in the future.

Firstly, the government may ask you to upload your identity card on a particular mobile phone application and then upload your selfie on it. After your face is matched to your identity card, you may be asked to undergo an antibody test. If it revealed that you have coronavirus and have developed immunity to it, you will be issued a special QR Code.

After this process, whenever you go to your office, your QR Code will be scanned at the gate. You may have to follow the same procedure while traveling by bus, train, and metro. You will be given admission only after showing your Immunity Certificate in shopping malls and restaurants.

There is a possibility that the whole world will be divided into two classes- one will have immunity to fight different viruses while the other will not have such immunity. These two classes will probably decide the course of politics and the economy of a country in the future.

Political parties will also be compelled to prioritise health in place of caste, religion, and reservation in their manifesto.