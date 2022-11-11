topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

'Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress' dig at PM Modi's visit to 4 southern states

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday, during which he would attend several events and launch development initiatives.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 07:22 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

'Impact of Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress' dig at PM Modi's visit to 4 southern states

New Delhi: The Congress took a dig on Friday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to four southern states, saying the impact of the opposition party's Bharat Jodo Yatra is already being felt, but no antics can match the connection established with people by walking with and listening to them. Modi is on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday, during which he would attend several events and launch development initiatives. Taking a dig at his visit, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the impact of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the foot march taken out by the party from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir, is already being felt.

"The impact of #BharatJodoYatra is already being felt. PM is now on a 2-day visit of 4 South Indian states that the Yatra has been through. There will undoubtedly be big photo-ops for camera-jeevi. But no antics can match the connect from walking with and LISTENING to the people," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Aaditya Thackeray marches with Rahul Gandhi in Maharashtra

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, along with other party leaders and workers, embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanniyakumari on September 7.

The yatra has traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and is currently in Maharashtra.

Live Tv

Bharat Jodo YatraPM Narendra ModiRahul GandhiCongressPM Modi visit to south india

Trending news

DNA
DNA: When Chhatrapati Shivaji won the battle of Pratapgarh in 1659
DNA
DNA: 'Final Result' of semi-final loss
DNA
DNA: Why Himalayas are shaking again and again?
DNA
DNA: Jinping's 'love for war' resurfaced
DNA
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 10, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup