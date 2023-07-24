'Important For Truth To Come Out': Amit Shah Urges Oppn To Hold Discussion On Manipur

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said he was willing to hold a discussion in Lok Sabha on the situation in Manipur and asked why the Opposition was not ready for it. Speaking briefly in the lower house of Parliament, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) requested Opposition leaders to allow debate, saying it was 'important for the truth to come out' before the country on the Manipur issue.

As soon as the House reassembled at 2.30 pm after three earlier adjournments over the Manipur issue, Amit Shah said leaders from ruling as well as Opposition parties had been wanting to hold a discussion on the Manipur issue. But as the Opposition members continued with their protest demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day.

Manipur violence: Govt, Oppn trade charges as Parliament remains disrupted

Both Houses of Parliament witnessed protests and adjournments again on Monday as Opposition parties raised slogans and carried placards demanding a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Mod on the violence in Manipur. As the Parliament logjam on Manipur violence persisted, Opposition parties said why the PM is speaking outside the House but not inside.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has accused the government of being insensitive.

"Our demand is that the PM should come to the House and make a statement. We are ready to discuss that statement. You are speaking outside but not inside, this is an insult to Parliament. It is a serious matter," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi questioned the government's failure in controlling the situation in Manipur and said Prime Minister Modi should speak on the issue. It has been more than 80 days and violence is still not decreasing, she added.

"Does the PM have no answerability? He gave a 36-second statement outside Parliament, but he is not telling the country through Parliament why has the chief minister not been sacked yet. Why has the home minister failed in controlling the situation? Why is the Women and Child Development Minister not visiting Manipur yet," she asked.

JD-U leader Lalan Singh said the incidents in Manipur have shamed the nation. "Manipur has a 'double-engine' government, they are totally insensitive towards it. Our demand is that the PM should come to the House and give a statement," he added.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said his party has decided to demonstrate in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue against the atrocities in Manipur. "We want a Parliament debate, which the prime minister should initiate," he said.

Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said, "The opposition should not make excuses. The PM has already made a statement on Manipur with sensitivity and firmness ahead of the (Monsoon) session. It is wrong that we didn't start the discussion (on the Manipur issue in Parliament) at all by making an excuse in the name of the PM."

The Manipur violence rocked the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament on the first two days of the Monsoon session on Thursday and Friday, with the Opposition demanding a statement from the prime minister and a discussion on the situation in the strife-torn northeastern state.

The session commenced a day after a video clip purportedly shot on May 4 and showing two women being paraded naked by a mob in a Manipur village went viral, triggering a nationwide outrage.

The Manipur Police has arrested several accused who were seen in the video. The police said a case of abduction, gang rape, and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.