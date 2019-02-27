Imran Khan calls for dialogue, makes no mention of terrorism yet again

On a day when Pakistani Air Force jets entered Indian air space in a bid to target military installations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir, Imran Khan once again appealed for dialogue between the two countries while making no mention of terrorists and terror network in his country.

PAF jets were thwarted by IAF fighter planes on Tuesday morning. One fighter jet was lost by each side, confirmed the Ministry of External Affairs. This incursion into Indian airspace came a day after India fighter jets had conducted raids to target terror camps in Muzaffarabad and Chakoti in Pakistan occupied Kashmir as well as Balakot in Khyber-Pakthunkhwa province of Pakistan. In an address to his nation, Imran Khan once again made no reference to terrorists operating from Pakistan and instead feigned bravado. "Our operation today was to show that if you can cross the LoC, so can we. If this (situation) escalates, it will no longer be in my control or in the control of Narendra Modi," he said. "Better sense must prevail. Let's settle this with talks."

Imran also said that two IAF jets were shot down on Tuesday although India's Ministry of External Affairs has said that only one MiG-21 was lost. The Pakistani PM also said that he would investigate the Pulwama attack if credbile evidence is given, although he steered clear of home-grown terror which is actively supported by the army and ISI.

Imran's appeal for peace comes at a time when the international community has repeatedly urged Pakistan to crack down on home-grown terror. India has adopted a tough stance, especially after the dastardly attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14 in which 40 troopers lost their lives. Even though the attack was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed which is based in Pakistan, Islamabad remains in denial mode.