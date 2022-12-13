In 1st Zika virus case in Karnataka, 5-year-old girl infected - Here's what you need to know

BENGALURU: A five-year-old girl from Raichur district in Karnataka was confirmed to be infected with the Zika virus on Monday (Dec 12), said state Health Minister K Sudhakar. This is the first confirmed case of the disease in the southern state. The minister assured the public that the news of the Zika virus is nothing to panic about as the government is taking all necessary measures to contain the disease and will issue a set of guidelines as well.

Zika virus in Karnataka

"We have got a lab report from Pune about the confirmed case of Zika virus. On December 5, it was processed and reported on December 8. Three specimens were sent out of which two were negative and one was positive, which is a five-year-old-girl. We are keeping a vigil," Sudhakar said in response to a question on the Zika virus case in Raichur as quoted by PTI.

Speaking to reporters, he pointed out that a few months ago Zika virus cases were found in Kerala, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

"This is the first confirmed case in Karnataka. It came to light when the serum was subjected to Dengue and Chikungunya tests. Usually, 10 percent of such samples are sent to Pune for test, out of which this has come across as positive," the Minister said.

The girl did not have any travel history, he stated. The government is on vigil for suspected cases in nearby districts.

What is the Zika virus?

Zika virus is transmitted through Aedes mosquitoes, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). These mosquitoes can also transmit dengue, chikungunya, and urban yellow fever. Zika virus is diagnosed through a blood test or tests involving other body fluids. There is no specific treatment or vaccine for Zika virus yet.

What are the symptoms of Zika virus?

Rashes, fever, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headaches are common symptoms of the disease, according to WHO. However, most people with Zika virus don't develop symptoms. The symptoms usually last for 2-7 days.