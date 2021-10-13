In a first, Assam Rifles launched skill development centre at SOO camp in Manipur

New Delhi: IG Assam Rifle (South) on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) inaugurated first of its kind Skill Development Centre.

The historic step was taken by Assam Rifles to empower SoO (Suspension of Operations) carders with the launch of first of its kind skill development centre at SOO camp in Churachand Pur district.

This is a historic step was taken by Assam Rifles to bring SoO cadres into the mainstream by empowering them.

IGAR (South) coordinated with Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO) officials, Humanism foundation and NSDC to provide assistance in arranging equipment and Skill development training.

The training will be organised in multiple phases of 30 days each. The first phase commenced today and will include training on skills like Sewing, Carpentry and IT training. It may be noted that the training for subsequent phases will be held as per other result-oriented skills based on the feedback from the trainees.

