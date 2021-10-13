हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Rifle

In a first, Assam Rifles launched skill development centre at SOO camp in Manipur

IG Assam Rifle (South) on October 13, 2021 inaugurated first of its kind Skill Development Centre in Manipur. 

In a first, Assam Rifles launched skill development centre at SOO camp in Manipur

New Delhi: IG Assam Rifle (South) on Wednesday (October 13, 2021) inaugurated first of its kind Skill Development Centre. 

The historic step was taken by Assam Rifles to empower SoO (Suspension of Operations) carders with the launch of first of its kind skill development centre at SOO camp in Churachand Pur district. 

This is a historic step was taken by Assam Rifles to bring SoO cadres into the mainstream by empowering them.

IGAR (South) coordinated with Zomi Revolutionary Organisation (ZRO) officials, Humanism foundation and NSDC to provide assistance in arranging equipment and Skill development training. 

The training will be organised in multiple phases of 30 days each. The first phase commenced today and will include training on skills like Sewing, Carpentry and IT training. It may be noted that the training for subsequent phases will be held as per other result-oriented skills based on the feedback from the trainees.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Riflesuspension of operationsManipur
Next
Story

ICSI CS Result 2021 declared at icsi.edu, direct link to check here

Must Watch

PT31M15S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, Oct 13, 2021