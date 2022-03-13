In a first, Bihar announces direct recruitment of transgenders for constable, inspector posts

New Delhi: In a first, the Bihar Police Department has decided to recruit transgenders for various posts in the department.

As per the latest development, the General Administration Department has issued a resolution to include transgenders or transgenders in the Backward Classes Schedule (2) in the ongoing recruitment drive.

Under this, there will be a direct appointment of one transgender for every 500 posts in the upcoming appointments of constable or inspector in Bihar Police.

This decision was taken in a meeting chaired by the Chief Secretary, which was also attended by the officials of Home and General Administration Department.

The authorities also informed that in the upcoming phases of recruitment, 51 eunuchs can be directly appointed in the police service, out of which 41 posts are for constable, while the remaining 10 are for an inspector.

The officials explained that for every 500 appointments, a transgender would be appointed. However, if the authorities are unable to find any eligible transgender for the post, it will be filled by any eligible candidate belonging to the backward class.

Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department cum General Administration Department Chaitanya Prasad, Home Secretary K Senthil Kumar, Additional Secretary General Administration Department Mahendra Kumar and Joint Secretary of Home Department Special Branch Animesh Pandey were present in the meeting.

