In a first, Delhi records over 7700 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours; tally at 438529

New Delhi: Delhi recorded over 7,700 new coronavirus cases for the first time on Sunday (November 8, 2020), with the positivity rate rising upto 15.26 per cent.

The highest single-day spike of 7,745 new infections came out of the 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, according to a bulletin by the heqalth department.

There are 41,857 active cases and the total number of infections climbed to 4,38,529. Seventy-seven new fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said that the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of coronavirus.

He said the government had no plans yet to rope in hotels and banquet halls to augment the bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as the AAP dispensation had increased the number of beds in hospitals of Delhi.

The national capital has been witnessing a fresh surge in coronavirus cases amid the festive season and rising air pollution.

The national capital on Saturday recorded 6,953 new cases of the infection.

On Friday, Delhi recorded over 7,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time. The city on Saturday reported 79 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in over four months.