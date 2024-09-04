Advertisement
In A First, Himachal Pradesh Govt To Stop Pension Of MLAs Who Defect

Himachal Assembly passed a bill denying pensions to MLAs disqualified at any point under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2024, 07:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
In A First, Himachal Pradesh Govt To Stop Pension Of MLAs Who Defect Image: ANI

In a heated debate, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed the Himachal Pradesh Legislative (Allowances and Pension) Amendment Bill, 2024, on Wednesday. The bill aims to deny pension benefits to MLAs disqualified under the anti-defection law, to deter political turncoats.

According to the statement, "A person shall not be entitled to a pension under the Act if they have been disqualified at any point under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution," 

While addressing the Assembly, Chief Minister Sukhu praised Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania for decisive action against the defectors. 

“This bill upholds the high traditions of democracy and seeks to prevent corrupt practices within our system," he said.

“The actions on six members, who betrayed their party, are a clear case of backstabbing, not only against their own party but against the principles of democracy itself,” the Chief Minister added, INAS reported.

As per the statement of the Bill, which was tabled in the House by the Chief Minister, there is no provision in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative (Allowances and Pension) Act, 1971, to discourage defection by legislators under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“It is to protect the mandate given by the people of the state, to preserve the democratic values and to have deterrence to this constitutional sin that it is necessary to bring about this amendment in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative (Allowances and Pension) Act, 1971,” the bill said.

