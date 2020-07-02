In a first, Indian Railways achieves 100% punctuality of train service

Indian Railways on Thursday (July 2, 2020) achieved 100 percent punctuality of trains for the first time in history as 201 trains that that run on this day reached the destination on time.

Prior to this India Railways has achieved 99.54 percent punctuality of trains on June 23 with the delay of only one train making it the second-best rate after today.

The Indian Railway Ministry said, ''First time ever in the history of Indian Railways, 100% punctuality of trains achieved with all trains on time. Previous best was 99.54% on 23.06.2020 with one train getting delayed.''

Expressing his happiness on the milestone achieved by the Indian Railways, Union Minister Piyush Goyal Tweeted, ''Trains in the Fast Lane: Enhancing services to unprecedented levels, Indian Railways made history on 1st July, 2020 by achieving 100% punctuality rate.''

It is to be noted that during the ongoing lockdown, Indian Railways is running only special trains with a restricted capacity to ferry passengers stranded or those travelling out of necessity. These are specific routes across the country devised to help movement in the current situation.