In A First, Modi Govt Sanctions First All-Women Reserve Battalion For CISF

In a bid to boost the presence of women in security institutions, the Narendra Modi government has approved a first-ever all-women CISF battalion comprising more than 1,000 personnel. The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sanctioned the battalion keeping in mind the burgeoning duties of the force in VIP security, airports and other vital installations.

According to a PTI report, the all-women unit will be raised from within the sanctioned manpower of the force of about two lakh personnel.

On Monday, the Union Home Ministry approved the establishment of a dedicated women’s unit within the force, termed the “reserve battalion,” with an authorized strength of 1,025 personnel under the leadership of a senior commandant. Currently, women make up over seven per cent of the force, which has an overall strength of around 1.80 lakh personnel.

A spokesperson for the force stated that preparations have begun for swift recruitment, training, and selection of a location to station this new reserve battalion.

According to the report, the training is being specially designed to create an elite battalion capable of performing a multifarious role as commandos in VIP security and also security of airports, Delhi Metro, etc.

Once established, this will be the first all-women reserve battalion in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Currently, the CISF maintains 12 reserve battalions that are staffed with both male and female personnel. As reserve units, these battalions are kept in a state of readiness, serving as reinforcement for new assignments, such as election security or permanent duties like protecting key installations—including the Parliament House complex, which came under CISF protection this year.

The CISF frequently interacts with female commuters and visitors at the various facilities it secures, including 68 civil airports, the Delhi Metro, and landmarks like the Taj Mahal and the Red Fort, where female personnel are already deployed. Founded in 1969, the CISF also provides counter-terrorist protection for critical infrastructure in sectors like nuclear energy and aerospace, as well as private-sector sites such as Infosys offices in Bengaluru and Pune, and the Reliance refinery in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The CISF projected a requirement of having an all-women reserve battalion early this year following the directions of Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the 53rd Raising Day of the force that was held in March 2023, a home ministry official said.