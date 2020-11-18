In a first, non-Muslim student Shubham Yadav tops all-India Islamic studies entrance exam

In a first, a 21-year-old Hindu student from Rajasthan has become the first non-Muslim students to top the all-India entrance exam for a master’s course in Islamic studies at the Central University of Kashmir.

“Islam is portrayed as a radical religion and there is a lot of misconception about it. The division in the society is growing today and it is really very important to understand each other’s religion,” said Shubham Yadav.

The common entrance test was held on September 20. The university that Alwar resident Shubham Yadav is the first non-Muslim candidate to top the exam. “This is the first time a non-Muslim has topped the entrance exam… We’ve had non-Muslim scholars in the past,” Professor Hamid Naseem Rafiabadi said.

Yadav has done BA honours in philosophy from the Delhi University. According to Yadav, he developed an interest in Islamic studies while he was in college and has read several books on Arab spring, Iran issues, Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Shubham said that he wants to learn more about Islam in future.

Shubham wants to become an IAS officer in the future and he us hopeful that Islamic Studies will help him realising his dream to become a civil servant. Shubham's father is a businessman and mother is a home-maker.