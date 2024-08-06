In All-Party Meeting, Rahul Asks About Anti-India Forces' Role In Bangladesh Riots

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, joined leaders from various political parties at an all-party meeting convened by the central government on Tuesday to address the ongoing situation in Bangladesh. During the conference, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar briefed about the situation in Bangladesh. Jaishankar said that India is closely monitoring the developments.

During the meeting, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi questioned the potential involvement of foreign forces in the worsening situation of the Bangladesh government. He also asked if there were anti-India sentiments among the protesters.

Meanwhile, the opposition party is satisfied with the government's response and stands by the current situation.

Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram told ANI, "It is a good step that the External Affairs Minister is briefing all party members; we welcome that move. We are completely with the government as far as the national security and safety of our citizens are considered.”

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her position on Monday amid escalating protests and arrived at Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft. According to the Dhaka Tribune, at least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday due to police firings, mob beatings, and widespread arson across the country.