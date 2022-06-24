NewsIndia
AGNIPATH SCHEME

In big boost to Centre, Muslim intellectuals to support Narendra Modi govt's 'Agnipath' scheme

The group has appealed to clerics to appeal to youths coming for Friday prayers to utilise the opportunity and serve the country by joining the armed forces. The group, under the banner of the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), said that the initiative will start from Friday, ahead of the prayers.

Last Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 09:49 AM IST
  • Muslim intellectuals have decided to Modi govt's 'Agnipath' scheme
  • They will try to dispel false rumours and myths about it

Lucknow: In a big boost to the Narendra Modi government, a  group of Muslim intellectuals in Lucknow are coming together to dispel misinformation about the ‘Agnipath’ scheme that has triggered protests across various states in the country.

The group has appealed to clerics to appeal to youths coming for Friday prayers to utilise the opportunity and serve the country by joining the armed forces. The group, under the banner of the Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP), said that the initiative will start from Friday, ahead of the prayers.

The AMP added, "We support the Central government`s Agnipath scheme also like other ones. Our message will be passed on to eligible Muslim youths by noted clerics and Imams of the mosques in various cities. A special appeal will be made for this by them in the Friday prayers."

AMP patron Shahid Kamran said, "We are also taking the help of social media and trying to guide the Muslim youth looking for job opportunities in the Army."

 

