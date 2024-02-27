In Big Crackdown On Terrorism, Centre Extends Ban On Jamaat-E-Islami For Next Five Years

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir, for the next five years, with immediate effect declaring it as an 'unlawful association' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967. Initially designated as an 'Unlawful Association' on February 28, 2019, the ban on the J&K-based outfit has now been prolonged due to its persistent activities against national security and sovereignty.

Gazette Notification By MHA

Through a gazette notification, the MHA officially announced the extension of the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, citing ongoing concerns regarding its actions detrimental to the nation's security and integrity. This decision falls under the powers granted by Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

"The Central Government, having regard to the above circumstances, is of firm opinion that it is necessary to declare the Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) as an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect, and accordingly, in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect for a period of five years from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette," the fresh notification mentions.

Amit Shah Warns Of Strict Measures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the extension of the ban aligns with the zero-tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government towards terrorism and separatism. Shah reiterated that any threat to national security would be met with decisive measures.

Pursuing PM @narendramodi Ji's policy of zero tolerance against terrorism and separatism the government has extended the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu Kashmir for five years. The organisation is found continuing its activities against the security, integrity and sovereignty of… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 27, 2024

The MHA underscored Jamaat-e-Islami's connections with terrorist organizations and its consistent support for extremism and militancy in Jammu and Kashmir. The organization's activities include advocating for the secession of Indian territory, supporting terrorist groups, and engaging in actions aimed at disrupting the country's territorial integrity.

According to the notification, Jamaat-e-Islami is actively involved in anti-national and subversive activities, intending to sow disaffection and destabilize the government. The Central Government expressed concerns that failure to curb the organization's unlawful activities could lead to further escalation, including attempts to establish an Islamic State within Indian territory, dispute the accession of Jammu and Kashmir with the Union, propagate separatist sentiments, and incite violence.

"JeI is involved in anti-national and subversive activities in the country intended to cause disaffection; And, whereas, the Central Government is of the opinion that if the unlawful activities of the JeI are not curbed and controlled immediately, it will take the opportunity to -escalate its subversive activities including attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of Union of India by destabilising the Government established by law; continue advocating the secession of the State of Jammu and Kashmir from the Union of India while disputing the accession of the State with the Union; propagate anti-national and separatist sentiments prejudicial to the integrity and security of the country; and escalate secessionist movements, support militancy and incite violence in the country," added the notification.