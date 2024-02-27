In Big Setback To INDIA Bloc In Bihar, 3 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs Join BJP

PATNA: The opposition INDIA bloc faced another setback in Bihar as three prominent 'Mahagathbandhan' MLAs joined the BJP on Tuesday. In a significant development, Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, along with RJD MLA Sangita Kumari, formally joined the BJP in the presence of top saffron party leaders. The trio later held discussions with Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

#WATCH | Patna | Congress MLAs Murari Prasad Gautam and Siddharth Saurav, and RJD MLA Sangita Kumari who joined the BJP today meet Bihar Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha pic.twitter.com/RVwxwOW77G February 27, 2024

Blow To Opposition Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

This development comes at a crucial juncture, just weeks before the Election Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April-May this year. The opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance, already grappling with the exit of Nitish Kumar last month, now faces internal dissent.

Congress MLA Siddharth Singh Upset With Party Leadership

Siddharth Singh, representing the Vikram constituency, is reported to be dissatisfied with the state leadership of the Congress. Notably, during a trust vote, Singh had refused to relocate to Hyderabad along with other Congress MLAs, citing prior commitments in his Bikram constituency.

Impact On Mahagathbandhan's Seat-Sharing Formula

While the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, consisting of Congress, RJD, and Left parties, is working on a seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls, the departure of these three MLAs is a significant blow. Murari Prasad Gautam, Siddharth Saurav, and Sangita Kumari hail from Chenari, Vikram, and Mohaniya Assembly seats, respectively.

Congress Faces Internal Rebellion

This development marks the first sign of rebellion within the Congress party. Siddharth Singh's decision not to join the other MLAs in Hyderabad earlier and Murari Gautam losing his cabinet berth last month after Nitish Kumar's exit indicate internal challenges within the Congress party in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a resounding victory with 353 seats, while the UPA managed 91 seats, and other parties won 98. With the political landscape shifting in Bihar, the upcoming polls will be closely watched for their impact on the state's political dynamics. The departure of these three Mahagathbandhan MLAs is poised to influence the electoral narrative as parties gear up for another round of crucial elections.