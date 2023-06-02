In Big Support To Wrestlers, Khap Leaders Set June 9 Deadline For Centre To Arrest WFI Chief

NEW DELHI: In a big boost to the protesting wrestlers, the Khap leaders on Friday set a June 9 deadline for the Centre to arrest Wrestling Federation Of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing some female grapplers, including a minor. Speaking to reporters, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said, "If we aren't allowed to sit at the Jantar Mantar on June 9, then there will be an announcement of andolan (stir)." Tikait further warned, “The central government has time till June 9. We will not compromise on anything less than the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. If this does not happen, we will go to Jantar Mantar on June 9 and hold panchayats across the nation.”

Withdraw Cases Against Grapplers: Khap Leaders

The Khap leaders also demanded that cases registered against the wrestlers should be withdrawn and the WFI chief must be arrested before June 9. Demanding justice for the wrestlers, a "khap mahapanchayat" was held in Haryana's Kurukshetra to discuss the agitation pertaining to the wrestlers' issue.

"If we aren't allowed to sit at Jantar Mantar on June 9 then there will be an announcement of Andolan," announces Khap leaders after meeting in support of wrestlers



Central govt has time till June 9. We will not compromise on anything less than the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan… pic.twitter.com/sR9jS4bjmg — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2023

The representatives of various Khaps and farmer outfits reached the Jat Dharamshala from different places, including Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer outfits held a "khap mahapanchayat" in Uttar Pradesh and a series of protests in Punjab and Haryana on Thursday, showing solidarity with the wrestlers who have accused outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing female grapplers, including a minor.

Khap Mahapanchayats To Be Held All Over India: Tikait

Talking to reporters before the "mahapanchayat" started in the afternoon, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the wrestlers are the country's pride and all they are demanding is justice in the case. Tikait said many organisations and khaps are holding meetings in other states, including Maharashtra and Rajasthan, to press for action against the "injustice being done to the country's daughters".

He said the government will have to "bow down" in front of the genuine demands of the protesting wrestlers. Tikait said specific charges have been levelled against the outgoing WFI chief and police must take immediate action against him.

Tikait said even the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has condemned the manner in which the protesting wrestlers were treated by the Delhi Police over the weekend, describing it as "very disturbing".

The wrestlers were allegedly manhandled by police personnel when they attempted to march towards the new Parliament building after its inauguration on Sunday. Tikait said even though the outgoing WFI chief "is making different statements, there is no statement from the government's side yet" on the issue.

Tikait had earlier said they had a plan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and organise another "mahapanchayat" in Kurukshetra on Friday to discuss the next steps in the agitation.

Wrestlers Changing Their Demands: WFI Chief

Olympic and World Championship medal-winning wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat are among those protesting against the outgoing WFI chief, who accused them on Thursday of changing their demands.

At a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda, Singh said the wrestlers should wait for the findings of the Delhi Police probe into the allegations against him. The wrestlers travelled to Haridwar on Tuesday, after announcing that they will immerse their medals in the Ganga. They were persuaded by Khap and farmer leaders not to carry out the threat. The leaders sought five days' time from the wrestlers to address their grievances.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs based on the wrestlers' complaints. One of those relates to the allegations levelled by a minor wrestler and has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.