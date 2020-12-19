हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gold smugglers

In Chennai, 1.7kg pure gold worth Rs. 87.6 lakhs seized from Dubai returnees

The passengers caught were carrying the gold in the form of paste and small gold cut bits

In Chennai, 1.7kg pure gold worth Rs. 87.6 lakhs seized from Dubai returnees

Chennai: Air Customs officials intercepted five Dubai returnees in Chennai based on intelligence of Gold smuggling. The passengers had arrived by Air India Express Flight IX 1644. 

The people smuggling the gold have been identified as Nouffar, Ahamed Ershad Ali of Ramanathapuram, Nandha Kumar of Kanchipuram, Muruganandam Mohan of Chennai and Satham Usen of Pudukkottai. They were frisked and their luggage was searched. 

16 gold cut bits weighing 597 grams and two packets of gold paste were recovered. The two gold paste packets were found concealed beneath the shoe and in a jeans pant pocket. 701 grams of gold was extracted from the gold paste packets.

In addition to this, three bundles of gold paste weighing 428 grams were recovered from one of them which yielded 398 grams of gold.

A total 1.7 kg gold of 24k purity valued at Rs 87.62 lakhs was recovered and seized in five cases under Customs Act.

 

