In ISRO's 100th Mission, GSLV-F15 Carrying Navigation Satellite Lifts Off From Sriharikota

A GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifted off from this spaceport on Wednesday, marking ISRO's 100th mission.

|Last Updated: Jan 29, 2025, 06:30 AM IST|Source: PTI
In ISRO's 100th Mission, GSLV-F15 Carrying Navigation Satellite Lifts Off From Sriharikota Picture source: ANI

Sriharikota: A GSLV rocket carrying navigation satellite NVS-02 lifted off from this spaceport on Wednesday, marking ISRO's 100th mission.

The mission was also the first for the space agency's Chairman V Narayanan, who assumed office recently. It is ISRO's maiden venture this year.

As the 27.30 hour countdown concluded, the 50.9 metre tall rocket, emanating thick fumes on its tail, lifted off majestically from the second launch pad here at a prefixed time of 6.23 am on Wednesday.

The Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F15) follows the GSLV-F12 mission which successfully carried navigation satellite NVS-01, the first of the second generation satellites on May 29, 2023.

The key applications of the satellite would be terrestrial, aerial and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, fleet management, location based services in mobile devices, orbit determination for satellites, Internet-of-Things (IoT) based applications, emergency and timing services, ISRO said.

