In Kashmir’s Budgam, a group of specially-abled artisans is working to preserve ‘Sozni’

Budgam: Kashmir’s pashmina and Sozni (needlework) are famous all over the world but with the changing market trends, this craft is gasping for survival. However, a specially-abled man is not only trying to save this art but has also brought together 40 more people like him and created a self-help group with a focus on the revival of this craft.

Every morning in the neighbourhood of Gotapora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district voices singing songs of joy and love echo. It is Tariq Ahmad and his associates starting their day at work with Kashmiri folk songs. Tariq is an award-winning sozni craftsman and has been suffering from muscular dystrophy, a rare neurological disorder that leads to degeneration of muscles. His condition hasn’t held him back from starting this group of 40 craftsmen. They have aptly named it the 'Special Hands of Kashmir'.

It's perhaps the first time any such group of specially-abled people in the valley have come together and are creating unique pieces of craft.

"I am thankful to you for coming to us. ‘Special hands of Kashmir’ is a group of artisans who are specially-abled. I myself am 90 percent handicapped but we are committed to promote and revive the craft of sozni. We need to bring in new designs, new products to create a market. We at Special Hands tried a few new things like khadi saree with sozni work, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked people to promote khadi. It got us inspired and we made use of it. We got a great response. We are trying to keep the traditional work alive by bringing in new changes as well,'' said Tariq Ahmad.

Tariq has received many national and state awards for his exemplary work. He has helped in reviving the art of sozni in the valley and also managed to put a big group of specially-abled together to save the craft. For him, it all started from his home as two of his brothers also suffer from the same disorder as him.

“We are three brothers, all handicapped. Our father has been working on this craft for many decades, and he encouraged us to take it up. People used to treat us a little differently and many thought we would not do anything but beg on the streets. I wanted to do something so I decided that not only my family but I should get others who are looked down upon by society to work with us. I managed to get dozens of specially-abled people to join this group so that they can earn their livelihood. And now I am proud of it. People who used to say we won't be able to do anything, we proved them wrong. I am sure we will have more than 1000 artisans who are specially-abled joining us in future,” said Tariq.

Apart from the 40, there are more than 500 other people associated with his group indirectly. He has personally trained all of the 40 artisans and wants to create a chain where more and more people could join this group. His only goal is to work for specially-abled and make them independent.

“Tariq and I have known each other for long. He told me about his group and asked me to join. He convinced me that after joining I will be independent and able to earn my livelihood. Although my family is into the same craft, it was Tariq who trained me and helped me and today I am able to earn my livelihood. Now we are also asking others to join us so that they can earn their livelihood from this too,” said Shahnawaz Ahmad, an artisan who works with Tariq.

Tariq Is not only incorporating new designs into this craft but he has also become an inspiration to thousands of specially-abled across the country, giving them hope that they can achieve their dreams too.

Live TV