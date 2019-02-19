In less than 100 hours of Pulwama attack, top JEM leadership in Kashmir eliminated: Army

The Army on Tuesday said that within 100 hours of the suicide bombing in Pulwama on February 14, the top Jaish-e-Mohammad leaders operating in Kashmir have been eliminated. In a joint press conference of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, Lt General Kanwal Jeet Singh Dhillon, Corps Commander of Chinar Corps said that since the Pulwama attack, the forces had been tracking the JeM leaders who were operating with the active support of the ISI and Pakistani Army.

He added that JeM is operating at the directions of the Pakistan Army.

40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force had martyred last Thursday after a JeM operative rammed his explosive-laden car into the 78 bus convoy.

