War of words engulfed between BJP and AAP ahead of the upcoming 2025 Delhi assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday wrote a letter to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal and asked him to give up his "bad habits of lying and cheating."

"All of us, since our childhood, take a resolution on New Year's Day to give up bad habits and do something good and new. Today, on the first day of New Year 2025, all the people of Delhi hope that you will bring about meaningful change in yourself by giving up your bad habits of lying and cheating," Sachdeva, Delhi BJP chief, said in his letter.

This comes after Kejriwal wrote a letter to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and raised multiple questions including whether the RSS thinks that the BJP is weakening democracy.

"Whatever wrong BJP has done in the past, does RSS support it? BJP leaders are openly distributing money. Does RSS support buying votes? Dalit and Purvanchali votes are being cut on a large scale. Does RSS think this is right for democracy? Does RSS not think that BJP is weakening democracy?" Kejriwal said in a letter.

He also urged Kejriwal to take five resolutions, including apologizing to the people of Delhi for promoting liquor policies. The BJP leader called on him to avoid making "false" promises and to stop exploiting the sentiments of women, senior citizens, and religious communities.

"I trust you will never swear falsely on your children again. You will publicly apologise for the false assurances given regarding the cleaning of Mother Yamuna and the unpardonable crime of corruption. You will pledge not to meet donations from anti-national forces or take donations for political gains," Sachdeva wrote.

Sachdeva further urged the former Chief Minister of Delhi to distance himself from "lies and deceit" and strive for self-improvement.

(With ANI Inputs)