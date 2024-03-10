NewsIndia
In Maharashtra's Baramati, Stage Set For Supriya Vs Sunetra Lok Sabha Battle

While the Congress-led INDIA bloc has finalized its seat-sharing deal for the 48 Lok Sabha seats the BJP-led NDA has been struggling to reach a consensus in the state.

Nine months after the split, the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra is all set to witness a family battle during the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.   Sharad Pawar led the Nationalist Congress Party (SP) declared that Supriya Sule would contest from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Sharad Pawar's announcement came amid the reports that Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar will also run for the seat. Sharad Pawar's move has not only put the spotlight on the seat but also given an early advantage to Sule as the NDA is yet to finalise a seat-sharing deal in Maharashtra. 

Supriya Sule Vs Sharad Pawar

Supriya is sitting as MP from the Baramati seat. If NDA announces the candidature of Sunetra from the seat, it will pave the way for a family battle - Nanad vs Bhabhi - in the seat. Baramati has been a stronghold of the Pawar family since 1996. Pawar bagged the seat in 1996, 1998, 1999, and 2004 while Supriya Sule won the seat in 2009, 2014, and 2019. 

NDA Vs INDIA Seat Sharing

While the Congress-led INDIA bloc has finalized its seat-sharing deal for the 48 Lok Sabha seats the BJP-led NDA has been struggling to reach a consensus in the state. While the BJP is willing to give 3-4 seats to Ajit Pawar, he has reportedly been demanding around 10 seats. On the other hand, Shiv Sena-Shinde is also demanding an equal number of seats as of the 2019 polls when the BJP and the undivided Shiv Sena contested the polls together. The BJP had won 23 of the 25 seats it contested and the undivided Shiv Sena had bagged 18 seats of the 23 it contested.

