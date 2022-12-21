In Maha's Palghar, SWORD-FIGHT over pork trade rivalry - watch

Two groups got into a dispute over a pork trade, resulting in causing a ruckus in the area. The dramatic scene of some people attacking a man with a sword got recorded in the CCTV camera of the locality in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

According to the footage, some people in a van hit another, making it stop. Then some people come out and drag the man out of that pick-up van and attack him with a sword multiple times. The victim was then kidnapped by the attackers following the assault.

The footage also shows the attacker scaring away the onlookers with a gun. According to a witness, the attacker even fired a shot to warn the people from intervening in between.

The dispute is believed to break out over a pork trade. The witness revealed that both groups of people were pork traders. While the victim has been identified as Harjeet Singh.

The incident caused chaos in the area, after which police had to immediately launch a search for the suspect. The victim's van has already been seized by the police. They also recovered a sword from the spot. While a search team is looking for the suspect and Singh.

Live TV