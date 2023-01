In memory of PM Modi's mother Heeraben, prayer meet to be held in Gujarat today

Ahmedabad: A prayer meeting will be organized in memory of Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vadnagar on Sunday. The prayer meeting will be held between 9:00 am and 12:00 noon. Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am on Friday at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalized on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

PM Modi performed the last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar on Friday. He rushed to the Gujarat capital early morning minutes after tweeting his personal loss at daybreak. PM Modi was seen touching his mother's feet and paying floral tribute as he sat on his knees before Heera Ba, lying in state on the floor of her residence in Raysan.

PM Modi cremated his mother along with brothers

The PM joined the funeral procession and shoulder her bier, walking barefoot with it as he carried the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites. PM Modi consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers. The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning.

His tribute to Hira Ba on Twitter

After her death, the prime minister tweeted that a great journey of 100 years has come to an end. "I have witnessed three qualities in mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker, and a life dedicated to values."

शानदार शताब्दी का ईश्वर चरणों में विराम... मां में मैंने हमेशा उस त्रिमूर्ति की अनुभूति की है, जिसमें एक तपस्वी की यात्रा, निष्काम कर्मयोगी का प्रतीक और मूल्यों के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध जीवन समाहित रहा है। pic.twitter.com/yE5xwRogJi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

"When I met her on her 100th birthday she told me one thing which I always remember. `Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi` (work using your brain and live life with purity)," he tweeted.