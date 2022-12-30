WATCH: From floral tribute to last rites, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last respect to mother Heeraben Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi passed away today (December 30) early morning. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform the nation about the sad demise of her mother and said "glorious century rests at God's feet." Though PM Modi was scheduled to visit West Bengal today to lay the foundation of various projects however after the sad news PM Modi reached Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital. She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year.

"When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi reached at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar and paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of Heeraben Modi. PM Modi then carried the mortal remains of mother Heera Ba along with his brothers and family member for the last rites.

Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect to his mother Heeraben Modi at Gandhinagar residence.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/VJimh3FXZC — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

#WATCH | Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the mortal remains of his late mother Heeraben Modi who passed away at the age of 100, today. pic.twitter.com/CWcHm2C6xQ December 30, 2022

Prime Minister along with his brothers and other family member performed the last rites of Heeraben Modi and lit the pyre.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Last rites of Heeraben Modi, mother of PM Modi were performed in Gandhinagar. She passed away at the age of 100, today.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/TYZf1yM4U3 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

After performing the last rites PM Modi left the cremation premises for Raj Bhavan as he is scheduled to attend various programs in West Bengal today via video conferencing.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat | PM Modi leaves the crematorium after performing the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi. pic.twitter.com/XnfZJMNA3l December 30, 2022

The prime minister was scheduled to visit West Bengal to launch the developmental projects, including flagging off the Vande Bharat Express in Kolkata and also to attend a meeting of the National Ganga Council. Prime Minister was scheduled to lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than 7,800 crores in the state of West Bengal.

Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.