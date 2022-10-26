In New India, govt is sleeping but ED, CBI working 24 hours, says Kharge

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday officially took charge as the party president at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in the national capital. Congress Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry handed over the certificate of election to the top post. Addressing his coronation ceremony at AICC headquarters in Delhi, Kharge said, "It is an emotional moment for me, want to thank Congress people for making a worker's son, ordinary worker, president of party". Former party president Sonia Gandhi, MP Rahul Gandhi and party`s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with other senior leaders and MPs were present at the occasion. Ahead of the event at the Congress headquarters today, Kharge met former prime minister Manmohan Singh at his home yesterday.

Kharge in his address said, "I know it is a difficult time, efforts being made to change democracy established by Congress." He said, "Congress will break circle of lies, hatred prevailing; appeal to people not aligned with party but want to save democracy to join hands". Kharge also hailed Rahul Gandhi for embarking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that his yatra is filling country with new energy.

Targeting the BJP govt, Kharge said, "In New India, hunger, pollution is increasing but Rupee is falling. Govt is sleeping but CBI, ED, and IT are working 24 hours. In new India, Godse is called a patriot & Mahatma Gandhi is an anti-national. They want to bring constitution of RSS".

"To make a new India, they want Congress-free India as they know that as long as Congress is there, they can't do it. We will not let it happen and will continue to fight against it," Newly elected Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Former party president Sonia Gandhi while adressing the ceremony congratulated Mallikarjun Kharge. She said" I congratulate newly elected president Kharge Ji from the bottom of my heart". She expressed gratitude for the vote of thanks given by all the Congress leaders to her.

Gandhi said, “I am grateful for holding this respected post and attempted to fulfill the responsibilites to the best of my abilities. I am relieved from this post today and I am naturally feeling relieved."

The new Congress President before taking charge visited Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial. He also visited memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, besides former deputy PM Jagjivan Ram.

Kharge, who was elected the first Congress chief outside the Nehru-Gandhi family in 24 years, has his task cut out as the party faces several electoral and organisational challenges. A man of vast organisational and administrative experience, Kharge entered the electoral fray for the party`s top post after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot opted against contesting.

Kharge, 80, was seen as the "establishment`s candidate" against Shashi Tharoor and polled 7,897 votes against 1072 received by his rival.

