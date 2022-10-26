'Feeling relieved', says Sonia Gandhi as Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president

New Delhi: As veteran leader Mallikarjun Kharge formally took over as Congress president, outgoing party president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday (October 26, 2022) said that she is "feeling relieved". The 75-year-old, who is the longest-serving Congress chief, said that she did her duty as party president to the best of her ability. She also said that the biggest satisfaction is that the new party president is "very experienced".

"I am confident Congress will be inspired and strengthened by Mallikarjun Kharge's leadership," Sonia Gandhi said while speaking at an event where Kharge formally took over as the Congress president.

She, however, said that the grand old party faces "many challenges" but with unity and strength it will move forward to tackle them as it has done before.

"My biggest satisfaction is that the new Congress president is very experienced and has risen from being an ordinary worker to such heights through his hard work," she said.

"I did my duty as Congress president to the best of my ability and now feeling relieved as I would be free from this responsibility," she added.

Earlier in the day, Mallikarjun was handed over the certificate of election to the top post at a function at the AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Kharge was handed over the certificate of election as the Congress president by the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry.

Along with Sonia Gandhi, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were also present at the event which was attended by several top party leaders.

LIVE: Presentation of certificate of election to the newly elected Congress President Shri @kharge at AICC HQ. #CongressPresidentKharge https://t.co/8GeOvUSzaf — Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2022

Kharge, notably, is the first non-Gandhi to head the party in 24 years.

He defeated Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in a direct contest for the president's post in the grand old party after the Gandhis opted out of the race.

Ahead of his taking over, Kharge visited Rajghat and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi. He also visited the memorials of former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi and former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram, and paid tributes to the leaders.

Paid my humble tributes to Bapu, Nehru Ji, Shastri Ji, Babu Ji, Indira Ji and Rajiv Ji before taking charge as the @INCIndia President today.



We must always remember their vision of a sovereign secular democratic republic and devote our lives to realise the India of their dreams pic.twitter.com/TIicE24hkL — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) October 26, 2022

(With agency inputs)