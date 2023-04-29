In Poll-Bound Karnataka, PM Modi Talks Of 'Gifts' He Received From Congress

HUMNABAD: Training guns on the Congress over its President M Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said till now that party and its leaders have hurled at him different types of abuses 91 times. Accusing the Congress of also abusing the dominant Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, the Prime Minister further said the grand old party had even abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and were engaged in abusing Veer Savarkar.

Hitting out at the Congress, Modi -- on his first visit to the state for campaigning after elections were declared on March 29 -- said, people will respond to its abuses with votes, and as much mud they sling at BJP, the lotus will bloom. "The Congress hates everyone who speaks about the common man, who brings out their corruption, who attacks their politics of selfishness. Congress's hate against such people will become permanent. In this election too, the Congress once again has started abusing me," Modi said.

Addressing a public rally here in Bidar district, he said, "someone has made a list of such abuses against me and it has been sent to me. Till now Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types. Had Congress people put efforts in good governance and boosting the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, Congress would not have been in such a pathetic plight."

Making a speech in a campaign rally in poll bound Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10, on Thursday Kharge likened Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he later backtracked stating that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and the "statement was not for PM Modi, but for the ideology he represents."

Modi said: "Insulting those who work for the poor and the country is Congress' history". "I'm not the only one who has been attacked like this. Last election they ran a campaign 'Chowkidar chor hai', then they said 'Modi Chor', then they said 'OBC community are chor', and now just the election season has started in Karnataka they showed the guts of calling my Lingayat brothers and sisters chor."

"Congress people listen with open ears, whenever you have abused someone they have punished you in such a way that you have not been able to withstand it. This time Karnataka has decided to respond to the abuses, the pain inflicted to their pride, through votes," he said. Noting that abuses are hurled at him by top Congress leaders, Modi said the Congress is such a party that had abused Babasaheb Ambedkar.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar himself had once said in detail that Congress abused him repeatedly. Congress had called Babasaheb Ambedkar 'Rakshas', 'Rashtra Drohi', 'Dagabaaz Dost'...You will be shocked to hear. Even today we see how Congress abuses Veer Savarkar. Congress has abused stalwarts of this country," he said.

"Looking at this I feel that Congress respects me like they did to Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar, as Congress is abusing me in a similar way. I feel it as a gift to me. Let the Congress abuse me, I will continue to work for the country and its people. With your blessings all their abuses will get mixed in mud. Congress people understand, as much mud you sling at us, the lotus will bloom," he added. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister Bhagawanth Khuba among others were present.